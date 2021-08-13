 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Extra 200 troops will enforce Sydney lockdown amid record surge in Covid cases – media

13 Aug, 2021 10:39
Police officers patrol through the quiet Central Station in the city centre during a lockdown to curb the spread of a coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Sydney, Australia, August 12, 2021. © Reuters / Loren Elliott
New South Wales registered a new daily record for positive Covid cases and hospitalized patients on Friday. The military, who are already enforcing lockdown restrictions, will reportedly send an extra 200 troops on Monday.

New South Wales announced 390 new cases on Friday, the highest number since the pandemic began.

The state is in its seventh week of lockdown, and the premier of New South Wales, Gladys Berejiklian, has suggested that the measures will be extended due to the continuously worsening situation.

There are already more than 500 Australian army soldiers on the streets of Sydney helping police enforce strict lockdown regulations. Berejiklian considers the military presence insufficient and has requested additional troops, expected to be deployed next week.

“Defence is preparing to deploy an additional 200 personnel commencing Monday ... to assist NSW police force,” a military spokesperson told Reuters.

The NSW premier said she aims to achieve 70-80 percent vaccination targets before allowing Sydney citizens to enjoy some freedoms once again. She stated that by September and October she wants to provide some opportunities for people to have an “extra thing they can do,” which she said “they currently can’t do today.” But she added that the Australian state should not be enticed by the hint of freedom, saying: “I don’t want to give the impression that it’s going to be freedom all round.”

Some people have clashed with authorities in protests against the lockdowns and vaccine mandates. 

