Extra 200 troops will enforce Sydney lockdown amid record surge in Covid cases – media

New South Wales registered a new daily record for positive Covid cases and hospitalized patients on Friday. The military, who are already enforcing lockdown restrictions, will reportedly send an extra 200 troops on Monday.

New South Wales announced 390 new cases on Friday, the highest number since the pandemic began.

The state is in its seventh week of lockdown, and the premier of New South Wales, Gladys Berejiklian, has suggested that the measures will be extended due to the continuously worsening situation.

Also on rt.com Sydney may call in EXTRA troops to enforce lockdown as Australia’s capital extends restrictions after ONE case reported

There are already more than 500 Australian army soldiers on the streets of Sydney helping police enforce strict lockdown regulations. Berejiklian considers the military presence insufficient and has requested additional troops, expected to be deployed next week.

“Defence is preparing to deploy an additional 200 personnel commencing Monday ... to assist NSW police force,” a military spokesperson told Reuters.

The NSW premier said she aims to achieve 70-80 percent vaccination targets before allowing Sydney citizens to enjoy some freedoms once again. She stated that by September and October she wants to provide some opportunities for people to have an “extra thing they can do,” which she said “they currently can’t do today.” But she added that the Australian state should not be enticed by the hint of freedom, saying: “I don’t want to give the impression that it’s going to be freedom all round.”

Some people have clashed with authorities in protests against the lockdowns and vaccine mandates.

Also on rt.com ‘Filthy, disgusting & selfish’: Australian leaders blast anti-lockdown protesters, unleash ‘strike force’ to track them down

Like this story? Share it with a friend!