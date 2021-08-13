 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
UN calls on Afghanistan’s neighbors to keep borders open, warning of impending humanitarian catastrophe

13 Aug, 2021 10:01
Pakistan's paramilitary soldiers stand guard in front of people who gather and wait to cross at the Friendship Gate crossing point in the Pakistan-Afghanistan border town of Chaman, Pakistan August 12, 2021 © REUTERS/Abdul Khaliq Achakzai
The United Nations has urged countries neighboring Afghanistan to keep their borders open as conflict escalates, warning of impending food shortages and the need of many Afghans to seek refuge internationally.

On Friday, the UN warned of an impending humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan as conflict intensifies there amid a highly effective Taliban offensive. Speaking at a briefing in Geneva, Switzerland, a spokesperson for the UN Refugee Agency (UNHCR) urged states around conflict-ridden Afghanistan to keep their borders open. 

“An inability to seek safety may risk innumerable civilian lives. UNHCR stands ready to help national authorities scale up humanitarian responses as needed,” Shabia Mantoo stated. 

Citing concerns from the World Food Programme that food shortages in Afghanistan were “quite dire” and worsening, she noted that the situation had the hallmarks of a humanitarian crisis. 

On Friday, the Taliban claimed that Afghanistan’s second-largest city, Kandahar, had fallen to the militant group. The Islamic fundamentalist organization said it had captured hundreds of weapons and vehicles, as well as large amounts of ammunition during the operation. 

With vast swathes of the country now under the control of the Taliban, and an assault of the capital Kabul likely, there is an increasing concern for the people of Afghanistan, particularly those who worked alongside allied forces during the two-decade-long conflict. 

France, Germany and the Netherlands are among nations that have announced the suspension of deportations of Afghan migrants. However, Austria, Belgium, Denmark and Greece have urged the EU not to allow the suspension, claiming halting returns "sends the wrong signal and is likely to motivate even more Afghan citizens to leave their home for the EU.''

