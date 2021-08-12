At least three killed in massive explosion at Pakistani ordnance factory (VIDEOS)

A massive blast has rocked a Pakistani military industrial site located in the northeastern town of Wah. At least three people were killed and two more injured by the explosion which shattered windows across the town.

The explosion occurred at the Pakistan Ordnance Factories (POF) industrial site in Wah, some 47 kilometers (29 miles) northwest of the capital city of Islamabad, on Thursday.

Footage circulating online showed a large column of black smoke emerging from the facility. The cloud towered above the town and was visible from a great distance.

Powerful explosion at the Ordinance Factory at Wah Cantt, #Rawalpindi#Pakistan13 d€@d several injured.Pakistan's so called " Good Taliban"#TTP behind the attack. pic.twitter.com/UoFlr81lJD — In Search Of Anti M* Vaccine (@WorldOsint) August 12, 2021

The explosion sent a powerful shockwave through the town, blowing out windows at multiple buildings. After the blast, people were seen rushing out of and away from the affected buildings onto the streets, apparently fearing the structures might collapse.

Explosie in de HQ munitie fabriek in Rawalpindi, Pakistan... pic.twitter.com/1rlu0xOUZc — labyrinthtje. (@Jaarden1) August 12, 2021

According to a short statement released by the military’s Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) office, the explosion was caused by an unspecified “technical fault” at the facility. The blast killed three and injured a further two people at the site.

“The accident site has been cleared by POF technical emergency response team,” the military said.

So far, no official information has been released regarding the exact cause of the incident, and the military has not furnished locals with any assessment of damage suffered by the plant.

