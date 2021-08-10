 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeWorld News

Police identify man who mailed THREE BULLETS and threatening letter to Pope Francis – media

10 Aug, 2021 10:23
Get short URL
Police identify man who mailed THREE BULLETS and threatening letter to Pope Francis – media
Pope Francis holds a weekly general audience in the Vatican, August 4, 2021. Remo Casilli/Reuters
Police have identified a man who mailed bullets to Pope Francis and are looking for his whereabouts, a report says. The envelope with a threatening letter was sent amid the Vatican’s biggest embezzlement case in modern history.

The person is already known to the Vatican police because he has mailed letters to the pope in the past, and investigators are currently looking for him, Corriere della Sera reported. The man’s identity was not revealed.

Senior cardinal of Roman Catholic Church and former close ally of Pope Francis goes on trial in $412mn fraud case READ MORE: Senior cardinal of Roman Catholic Church and former close ally of Pope Francis goes on trial in $412mn fraud case

Italian police said on Monday that an envelope with a French stamp was found containing three 9mm Flobert rounds and a letter about the Vatican’s financial dealings. The address was scribbled down as “the pope, Vatican City, St. Peter’s Square in Rome.”

The Vatican has not commented on the matter.

The reason behind the action is not yet clear. However, it coincides with a high-profile embezzlement, money-laundering, and abuse of office trial, which kicked off in a Vatican court late last month. Ten people are accused of misusing the church’s charity funds for risky investments in London real estate.

The defendants include Cardinal Giovanni Angelo Becciu, the former substitute for general affairs in the Vatican’s Secretariat of State, where he managed donations. Becciu, who denied any wrongdoing, is the highest-ranking cleric in the Vatican to be charged with a financial crime.

Think your friends would be interested? Share this story!

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2021. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies