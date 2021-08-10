Police identify man who mailed THREE BULLETS and threatening letter to Pope Francis – media

Police have identified a man who mailed bullets to Pope Francis and are looking for his whereabouts, a report says. The envelope with a threatening letter was sent amid the Vatican’s biggest embezzlement case in modern history.

The person is already known to the Vatican police because he has mailed letters to the pope in the past, and investigators are currently looking for him, Corriere della Sera reported. The man’s identity was not revealed.

Italian police said on Monday that an envelope with a French stamp was found containing three 9mm Flobert rounds and a letter about the Vatican’s financial dealings. The address was scribbled down as “the pope, Vatican City, St. Peter’s Square in Rome.”

The Vatican has not commented on the matter.

The reason behind the action is not yet clear. However, it coincides with a high-profile embezzlement, money-laundering, and abuse of office trial, which kicked off in a Vatican court late last month. Ten people are accused of misusing the church’s charity funds for risky investments in London real estate.

The defendants include Cardinal Giovanni Angelo Becciu, the former substitute for general affairs in the Vatican’s Secretariat of State, where he managed donations. Becciu, who denied any wrongdoing, is the highest-ranking cleric in the Vatican to be charged with a financial crime.

