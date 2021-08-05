 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
French Constitutional Court rules health pass, mandatory vaccination of health workers constitutional amid nationwide protests

5 Aug, 2021 14:20
Demonstrators gather outside the Council d'Etat and Conseil Constitutionnel during protests against the compulsory Covid-19 vaccination for certain workers and the compulsory use of the health pass called for by the French government in Paris on August 5, 2021. © AFP / STEPHANE DE SAKUTIN
France’s Constitutional Court has ruled that the new law that makes the coronavirus ‘health pass’ mandatory for the general public, and vaccination compulsory for healthcare professionals, to be in line with the constitution.

France’s top court ruled on Thursday that the new legislation, which tightens the coronavirus restrictions, is largely compliant with the nation’s fundamental law. In particular, the court upheld the provisions that require people to hold a valid ‘health pass’ to access restaurants and bars, and for healthcare workers to be vaccinated against the virus by mid-September.

DETAILS TO FOLLOW

