French Constitutional Court rules health pass, mandatory vaccination of health workers constitutional amid nationwide protests

France’s Constitutional Court has ruled that the new law that makes the coronavirus ‘health pass’ mandatory for the general public, and vaccination compulsory for healthcare professionals, to be in line with the constitution.

France’s top court ruled on Thursday that the new legislation, which tightens the coronavirus restrictions, is largely compliant with the nation’s fundamental law. In particular, the court upheld the provisions that require people to hold a valid ‘health pass’ to access restaurants and bars, and for healthcare workers to be vaccinated against the virus by mid-September. Also on rt.com French firefighters’ & hospital unions declare strikes against ‘unconstitutional’ vaccination mandate DETAILS TO FOLLOW