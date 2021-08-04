 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
6.0 magnitude quake, multiple aftershocks shake Tokyo Olympics

4 Aug, 2021 02:55
FILE PHOTO. ©  Reuters / Issei Kato
A 6.0m earthquake erupted off Japan’s eastern coast, with shaking felt all the way in Tokyo, some 200 kilometers away from the epicenter, according to journalists visiting the city to cover the Olympic games.

The quake struck off the coast of the Ibaraki Prefecture around 5:30am on Wednesday morning, with the Japan Meteorological Agency putting it at a depth of 40km. The agency recorded several aftershocks, one coming in at 5.6 magnitude, though added there is no risk of a tsunami.

“Welcome back to the Olympic city, where we are currently in an earthquake,” said Australian sports commentator Mark Beretta while introducing a news segment from Tokyo. Apparently unfazed by the quake, he continued his Olympic broadcast, but later noted it was “quite an unusual moment,” adding that the studio, sitting “about 10 storeys up,” swayed during the event.

Other reporters in the capital city also commented on the tremor, among them NBC’s Lester Holt, who said he felt about 20 seconds of shaking, while some said it lasted longer.

While Ibaraki Prefecture is located about 83km (51 miles) northeast of Tokyo, the quake’s epicenter hit some distance off the coast.

With no reports of damage or injuries and no tsunami threat, however, it appears the earthquake poses no danger to the Tokyo games, which are set to run until August 8.

