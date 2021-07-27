 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Bomb goes off outside Dutch halal butcher shop, police recover 2nd explosive device

27 Jul, 2021 13:39
Bomb goes off outside Dutch halal butcher shop, police recover 2nd explosive device
© @NOS / Twitter
A bomb detonated outside a store that caters to Muslims in the Netherlands on early Tuesday morning, prompting evacuation of several homes. Another bomb was later found nearby.

The incident took place in the town of ‘s-Hertogenbosch, also known as Den Bosch, in the southern part of the country.

Police said that an explosive device went off outside the store, while another one was recovered nearby by a bomb squad. Thirteen homes were evacuated.

Police did not reveal any more details about the investigation and asked locals for information on social media.

The shop’s glass front door was damaged, as were several parked vehicles and a bus stop 30 meters away. The business was described as selling halal food, meaning that it caters to Muslim customers.

Witnesses told Dutch media that they were woken up by a loud bang around 2am. “At first, I thought about fireworks, but [the noise] seemed more violent,” a local said, describing the shop as a Moroccan supermarket.

The business resumed serving customers on Tuesday morning. “I want to open the shop first. I don’t want to say anything at the moment,” the owner told the Brabants Dagblad daily. He added that he planned to speak to police detectives later in the day.

