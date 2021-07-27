 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeWorld News

EU on track to fully vaccinate 70% of its population by end of summer

27 Jul, 2021 11:18
Get short URL
EU on track to fully vaccinate 70% of its population by end of summer
© Reuters / Dado Ruvic
The European Commission (EC) has announced that it is on course to meet its target of vaccinating 70% of its member states’ citizens by the end of summer, after reaching a milestone in the number of first doses administered.

In a press statement released by the EC on Tuesday, the bloc’s President Ursula von der Leyen shared that the European Union (EU) has reached its target of vaccinating at least 70% of adults with one dose by July. Von der Leyen celebrated the achievement, declaring that “the EU has kept its word and delivered.”

Current projections suggest that the EU will be able to have double vaccinated 70% of its population by the end of summer, as 57% is already fully inoculated.

The European Union’s health commissioner, Stella Kyriakides, also celebrated the news via Twitter, calling on citizens to “trust the science and get vaccinated,” adding that vaccination protects people against new variants.

While a 70% vaccination coverage across the bloc puts “Europe among the world leaders,” as Von der Leyen claimed, some countries are better protected than others. Almost 50% of Germany’s adult population is fully vaccinated, yet Bulgaria’s full inoculation rate stands around 13%.

The EU’s vaccine rollout was initially sluggish, as the bloc was slow to negotiate deals with vaccine manufacturer AstraZeneca. Further distribution and production issues with Pfizer/BioNTech and Moderna also hampered the vaccination campaign on the European continent. The World Health Organization’s European director slammed the vaccination campaign as “unacceptably slow” at the end of March.

Also on rt.com Over half of EU adults fully vaccinated against Covid, as bloc’s slow rollout picks up speed

Like this story? Share it with a friend!

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2021. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies