Cuba accuses US government of inciting Molotov cocktail attack on its embassy in Paris

The Cuban Embassy in Paris was firebombed early Tuesday morning. The socialist country’s foreign minister accused the US of encouraging violence against Havana.

Two assailants hurled three Molotov cocktails at the diplomatic compound, causing some damage to the building, the Cuban mission said in a statement on its website. The diplomats were not injured.

Denunciamos el ataque terrorista con cocteles molotov contra nuestra Embajada en París.Los responsables directos de estos actos son quienes incitan a la violencia y al odio contra nuestro país.#NoAlTerrorismopic.twitter.com/G7vQ5Tpflb — Cancillería de Cuba (@CubaMINREX) July 27, 2021

Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez denounced the “terrorist attack” and blamed Washington. “I hold the US government responsible for its continued campaigns against our country that encourage this behavior and for its calls for violence, with impunity, from its territory,” he tweeted.

