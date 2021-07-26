 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeWorld News

China sees biggest Covid-19 surge in months, orders 2nd round of mass testing in Nanjing

26 Jul, 2021 10:43
Get short URL
China sees biggest Covid-19 surge in months, orders 2nd round of mass testing in Nanjing
Health workers test residents for Covid-19 in Nanjing, China, July 21, 2021. © AFP
A new wave of testing has been launched in the Covid-19 hotspot of Nanjing, China, as the country recorded its highest daily increase in infections in recent months. 

China’s National Health Commission reported 76 new cases on Monday, including 40 that were locally transmitted. It was the highest daily increase since the end of January, according to Reuters.

'Not a blame game': WHO urges collaboration after Beijing rejects proposed second probe into Covid-19 origins READ MORE: 'Not a blame game': WHO urges collaboration after Beijing rejects proposed second probe into Covid-19 origins

Officials said that 39 of the locally transmitted cases were recorded in the eastern Jiangsu region, out of which 38 were in Nanjing, the provincial capital of 8.5 million, and one in Suqian. Dozens of cases were previously linked to Nanjing’s Lukou International Airport. 

After the world’s first Covid-19 outbreak was recorded in China last year, the country largely managed to control the spread of the virus through mass testing, rigorous contact tracing and strict lockdowns.

Authorities have since been busy fighting small clusters of infections, like the one seen in the hotspot of Ruili, a border town close to Myanmar, that went into a lockdown this month. 

To contain the outbreak in Nanjing, a second round of mass testing was launched on Sunday, Yang Dasuo, deputy director of the city’s health commission, said. Other measures have also been introduced, including mandatory temperature checks.

Think your friends would be interested? Share this story!

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2021. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies