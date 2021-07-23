 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Over 140 Palestinians injured as Israeli forces use rubber bullets and tear gas to break up West Bank protest (PHOTOS, VIDEO)

23 Jul, 2021 16:51
Over 140 Palestinians injured as Israeli forces use rubber bullets and tear gas to break up West Bank protest (PHOTOS, VIDEO)
Medics evacuate an injured Palestinian protester amid clashes with Israeli security forces during a demonstration in the town of Beita, July 23, 2021 © AFP / Jaafar Ashtiyeh
Scores of Palestinians have been injured in clashes with Israeli forces in the West Bank town of Beita, medics said. Protests there have been ongoing for several months, since Israel installed an outpost settlement in the area.

At least 146 Palestinians were “injured by live and rubber bullets and tear gas canisters during the confrontations with the occupation in Beita,” the Palestinian Red Crescent reported on Friday. Nine civilians were wounded by live bullets, the Palestinian Shehab News Agency reported, citing a Red Crescent official.

Palestinian media outlets shared images of stone-slinging rioters and injured protesters being stretchered away by medics. Video footage also shows the Palestinians kicking away tear gas canisters.

A Palestinian protester uses a slingshot to hurl rocks at Israeli forces during confrontaions in the town of Beita, near the occupied West Bank city of Nablus, on July 23, 2021 © AFP / Jaafar Ashtiyeah

The clashes took place several hours after Israeli forces rolled into Beita and reportedly raided a number of houses. Violent protests have been a regular occurrence there since May, inflamed by the construction of an Israeli outpost settlement atop nearby Jabal Sbeih. The outpost itself was illegal even under Israeli law and was evacuated last month, but the structures were left intact, stoking concern among Palestinians that they could simply be re-occupied at any time.

Moreover, while Israeli civilians have left the outpost, it will remain in use by the Israel Defense Forces as an observation post.

Palestinian protesters confront Israeli forces in the town of Beita, near the occupied West Bank city of Nablus, on July 23, 2021, after a protest against the Israeli outpost of Eviatar. © JAAFAR ASHTIYEH / AFP

Palestinian protesters use slingshots to hurl rocks at Israeli forces during confrontaions in the town of Beita, near the occupied West Bank city of Nablus, on July 23, 2021 © AFP / Jaafar Ashtiyeah

Supported by successive Israeli governments, the West Bank settlements have attracted international condemnation. The land they are built on is recognized as Palestinian under international law, and by the UN. 

Earlier this month, the UN special rapporteur on human rights in the occupied Palestinian territory, Michael Lynk, said that “the Israeli settlements do amount to a war crime.” He then called on the international community to take more active steps to force Tel Aviv to abandon this policy.

