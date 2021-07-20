 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeWorld News

Iran unveils strict Covid restrictions and Tehran lockdown, as officials warn of FIFTH wave

20 Jul, 2021 16:02
Get short URL
Iran unveils strict Covid restrictions and Tehran lockdown, as officials warn of FIFTH wave
FILE PHOTO. Tehran, Iran. © AFP / ATTA KENARE
Iran has implemented strict Covid measures on the capital Tehran, closing businesses and government offices in an attempt to control a fifth wave of the virus fuelled by the highly transmissible Delta variant.

Announcing the measures on Tuesday, Iran’s national virus taskforce declared that banks, businesses and government offices in Tehran and the neighboring Alborz province will close for the next six days.

Nonessential businesses such as shopping centers and cinemas have also been closed, and streets have become largely empty as traffic is limited during the local lockdown.

This is the first time that Iran has taken such a step, reflecting the concern among health authorities who’ve warned the country is facing a fifth wave of infections due to the spread of the Delta variant. So far, the country has resisted a nationwide lockdown, focusing on regional measures instead.

The move comes during the Eid al-Adha holiday, with traffic police reportedly blocking roads to restrict travel to popular vacation destinations around the country. Local media had reported heavy traffic on Monday, prior to the restrictions coming into effect, as people tried to escape the lockdown area.

Also on rt.com Russia, Iran, and Turkey blast Israel for violating international law with Syria airstrikes

Earlier in July, Iran’s President Hassan Rouhani warned citizens that the nation is facing a fifth wave of infections, urging people to avoid large crowds and unnecessary travel while following health protocols to prevent the spread of the virus.

Iran has been the hardest-hit Middle Eastern nation since the start of the pandemic, recording 3.5 million cases and 87,374 deaths from coronavirus, according to data provided to the World Health Organization.

Think your friends would be interested? Share this story!

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2021. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies