Multiple rockets land near Afghan presidential palace during Eid prayers in Kabul (VIDEO)

20 Jul, 2021 05:05
(L) Afghan leaders, among them President Ashraf Ghani, gather for Eid prayers as rockets landed nearby, in Kabul, Afghanistan, July 20, 2021. (R) Smoke rises from a building in Kabul after the rocket attack. ©  Twitter / @TOLOnews;  Twitter / @sandipseth
Several explosions were heard in central Kabul on live TV while President Ashraf Ghani and other top officials were offering prayers, marking the beginning of the Muslim holiday of Eid al-Adha.

A live television broadcast on Tuesday morning showed a number of top Afghan officials, including President Ghani, continuing on with their prayers even as the blasts rocked the area. There were no immediate reports of any casualties or injuries.

At least three rockets were fired from the north of the capital and “landed in areas near the Presidential Palace,” Afghanistan's TOLOnews reported, adding that security forces rushed to cordon off the purported area of the launch.

While nobody claimed responsibility for the attack, in his speech after the prayers Ghani blamed Taliban, saying that the militants showed that they have no will for peace and vowing to “make decisions based on that.”

