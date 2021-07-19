 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Netanyahu tells Israelis ‘NOT to buy’ Ben & Jerry’s ice cream after company stops sales in ‘Occupied Palestinian Territory’

19 Jul, 2021 18:05
(L) Netanyahu. © Reuters / Miriam Alster; (R) © Getty Images / Jerritt Clark
Former Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has told Israelis “NOT to buy” Ben & Jerry’s ice cream, after the American company announced it would stop selling its products in occupied Palestinian territories.

In a statement on Monday, Ben & Jerry’s declared, “We believe it is inconsistent with our values for Ben & Jerry’s ice cream to be sold in the Occupied Palestinian Territory (OPT).”

The company revealed that although it has a “longstanding partnership” with a licensee “who manufactures Ben & Jerry’s ice cream in Israel and distributes it in the region,” they “have been working to change this, and so we have informed our licensee that we will not renew the license agreement when it expires at the end of next year.”

Despite this, Ben & Jerry’s will “stay in Israel through a different arrangement,” with the pulling of sales taking place only in areas considered to be occupied by Israel, such as the West Bank and the Gaza Strip.

Though it appears Ben & Jerry’s iconic ice cream will still be available to Israelis in most of the region, Netanyahu protested the decision on Twitter, writing, “Now we Israelis know which ice cream NOT to buy.”

Ben & Jerry’s Israel also criticized the announcement, calling it “an unprecedented action by Unilever,” the brand’s parent company. The Israeli branch of the ice-cream giant added that “Ice cream is not part of politics” and called on the Israeli government and the consumer public “not to allow Israel to be boycotted.”

In its own statement, Unilever said the Israel-Palestine conflict is a “very complex and sensitive situation,” but that it remains “fully committed” to its presence in Israel. 

Unilever noted, however, that as part of its acquisition agreement with Ben & Jerry's, it has “always recognised the right of the brand and its independent Board to take decisions about its social mission.”

Jewish Voice for Peace supported Ben & Jerry’s decision, calling it a testament “to growing public support for Palestinian freedom” and encouraging the company to extend its stopping of sales “throughout all areas where Palestinians need freedom.”

