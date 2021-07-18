20+ killed in house collapses in Mumbai as city hit by heavy rain during monsoon season (PHOTOS, VIDEOS)

More than 20 people died when houses were destroyed amid floods caused by the heavy downpour in the Mumbai suburbs in India. More are feared to be trapped under the rubble.

At least 25 people were killed in several building collapses in Mumbai on Sunday, Indian media reported, citing officials.

A retaining wall crashed down on homes located on a hillock, killing 17. Seven more died after a landslide destroyed several huts, and a 16-year-old boy was also killed in a similar incident.

Maharashtra | 11 people killed after a wall collapse on some shanties in Chembur's Bharat Nagar area due to a landslide, says National Disaster Response Force (NDRF)Rescue operation is underway. pic.twitter.com/W24NJFWThU — ANI (@ANI) July 18, 2021

Multiple rescue teams were dispatched to affected areas, as more people are feared to be trapped under the rubble.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi promised that the victims’ families will be compensated from the state relief fund.

Apart from landslides, the heavy rainfall has caused power outages and disrupted rail services in the Mumbai area. Videos posted on social media showed cars being swept up by the flood.

#WATCH | Maharashtra: Rainwater entered Mumbai's Borivali east area following a heavy downpour this morning pic.twitter.com/7295IL0K5K — ANI (@ANI) July 18, 2021

#WATCH | Maharashtra: Daily commuters' movement affected as roads waterlogged, in Gandhi Market area following incessant rainfall. pic.twitter.com/1LpwYNVK0j — ANI (@ANI) July 17, 2021

Floods in Mumbai, India👇👇This is the climate crisis unraveling. No place is “safe” any more. pic.twitter.com/BmwAy8I1D4 — Daniel Moser (@_dmoser) July 17, 2021

NDTV quoted the Indian Meteorological Department as saying that the rain will continue for the next five days.

Also on rt.com Belgium sets day of mourning as death toll from catastrophic floods in Europe rises to 153

Think your friends would be interested? Share this story!