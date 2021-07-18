 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeWorld News

20+ killed in house collapses in Mumbai as city hit by heavy rain during monsoon season (PHOTOS, VIDEOS)

18 Jul, 2021 09:08
Get short URL
20+ killed in house collapses in Mumbai as city hit by heavy rain during monsoon season (PHOTOS, VIDEOS)
Rescue workers at the site of a house collapse in Mumbai, India, July 18, 2021. © Niharika Kulkarni/Reuters
More than 20 people died when houses were destroyed amid floods caused by the heavy downpour in the Mumbai suburbs in India. More are feared to be trapped under the rubble.

At least 25 people were killed in several building collapses in Mumbai on Sunday, Indian media reported, citing officials. 

A retaining wall crashed down on homes located on a hillock, killing 17. Seven more died after a landslide destroyed several huts, and a 16-year-old boy was also killed in a similar incident. 

Multiple rescue teams were dispatched to affected areas, as more people are feared to be trapped under the rubble. 

Prime Minister Narendra Modi promised that the victims’ families will be compensated from the state relief fund. 

Apart from landslides, the heavy rainfall has caused power outages and disrupted rail services in the Mumbai area. Videos posted on social media showed cars being swept up by the flood. 

NDTV quoted the Indian Meteorological Department as saying that the rain will continue for the next five days. 

Also on rt.com Belgium sets day of mourning as death toll from catastrophic floods in Europe rises to 153

Think your friends would be interested? Share this story!

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2021. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies