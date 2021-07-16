 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeWorld News

Asia-Pacific leaders pledge to expand Covid vaccine manufacturing to bolster regional supplies

16 Jul, 2021 16:26
Get short URL
Asia-Pacific leaders pledge to expand Covid vaccine manufacturing to bolster regional supplies
Dame Valerie Adams receives her Pfizer Covid-19 vaccination at the Mt Wellington Vaccination Centre ahead of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games on April 17, 2021 in Auckland, New Zealand. © Dave Rowland/Getty Images
The 21-strong Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) trade group has agreed at virtual meeting to work to swiftly increase vaccine manufacturing to bolster supplies in the region, speeding up their inoculation programs.

The agreement, announced via a statement on the APEC website on Friday, highlighted the importance of the need to accelerate “equitable access to safe, effective, quality-assured and affordable Covid-19 vaccines” if the region is to overcome this “health emergency.”

We recognise the role of extensive immunization against Covid-19 as a global public good. To that end, we will redouble our efforts to expand vaccine manufacture and supply, support global vaccine sharing efforts, and encourage the voluntary transfer of vaccine production technologies on mutually agreed terms.

With the leaders of the 21-nation group warning that the pandemic “continues to have a devastating impact on our region’s people and economies,” the group pledged to support economies “for as long as necessary,” as well as “designing a sustainable recovery.”

Also on rt.com US to donate 25 million vaccine doses to African countries under COVAX as continent struggles to weather third wave

While several APEC countries have imposed border restrictions throughout the pandemic in order to limit the spread of the virus, the group agreed to work towards the safe resumption of cross-border travel, so long as it does not undermine government efforts to combat the virus. 

The group also called on the World Trade Organization to remain involved in efforts to use global trade rules to support both health and economic recovery globally, protecting “a free, open, fair, non-discriminatory, transparent and predictable trade and investment environment.”

Like this story? Share it with a friend!

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2021. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies