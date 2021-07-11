 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeWorld News

Xi Jinping and Kim Jong-un vow to bring China-North Korea ties to ‘new level,’ marking 60th anniversary of mutual defense treaty

11 Jul, 2021 07:34
Get short URL
Xi Jinping and Kim Jong-un vow to bring China-North Korea ties to ‘new level,’ marking 60th anniversary of mutual defense treaty
North Korean leader Kim Jong-un and Chinese President Xi Jinping in Pyongyang, North Korea, 2019. © KCNA/KNS/AFP
Chinese President Xi Jinping and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un have pledged to strengthen their friendly relations as they exchanged messages on the 60th anniversary of a bilateral landmark defense treaty.

The close ties between the nations have been “gaining momentum” in recent years, having “comprehensively developed onto a higher stage in all fields, including politics, economy, military and culture,” Kim said, according to North Korean state news agency KCNA.

The bilateral treaty has played a pivotal role in ensuring peace and stability in Asia against “hostile forces” in the region, the North Korean leader said, noting that the two neighbors share a “fixed stand… to ceaselessly develop the friendly and cooperative relations” with each other. 

Striking a similar tone, Xi credited the 1961 treaty with boosting regional and global peace. He added that Beijing and Pyongyang have “firmly supported each other and worked hand in hand” to strengthen ties throughout the years.

According to the Chinese Foreign Ministry, Xi said he is ready to work with Kim to “take bilateral friendly cooperation to a new level and deliver more benefits to the two countries and two peoples.”

Also on rt.com ‘Would plunge into greater disappointment’: Kim Yo-jong warns US not to get hopes up for return to dialogue with North Korea

Under the 1961 agreement, China and North Korea must automatically defend each other when one of them is attacked.

China is North Korea’s biggest trading partner and principal ally on the world stage and has previously called for the easing of international sanctions on Pyongyang. Xi and Kim met in person several times in 2018 and 2019.

Think your friends would be interested? Share this story!

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2021. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies