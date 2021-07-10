 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeWorld News

Knifeman arrested after stabbing two cell phone store employees in France  

10 Jul, 2021 13:49
Get short URL
Knifeman arrested after stabbing two cell phone store employees in France  
FILE PHOTO: © Sarah Meyssonnier/Reuters
A disgruntled customer has stabbed two cell phone store clerks in a shopping mall in the city of Claye-Souilly, near Paris. The suspect was arrested shortly after the attack. 

French Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin wrote on Twitter that the assailant was detained by an off-duty police officer and an off-duty corrections officer who were at the store when the attack happened.

A video posted on social media purportedly shows the moment of the knifeman’s arrest. 

News channel LCI reported that the altercation began when the customer got into an argument over his phone bill. He then took out a knife and injured a store clerk.

Another employee tried to intervene and was also wounded. Both victims were hospitalized.

Also on rt.com Police charge 15-yo boy wih murder of 15-yo Tamim Ian Habimana amid spate of teenage stabbings in London

Think your friends would be interested? Share this story!

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2021. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies