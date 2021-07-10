At least 8 killed in police convoy bombing in Mogadishu, Somalia – media

A suicide bomber has attacked a convoy in Somalia’s capital, Mogadishu, on Saturday in an attempt to assassinate a local police chief. At least eight people were killed, according to a witness report.

Somalian media quoted the country’s police as saying that a vehicle rigged with explosives hit a convoy carrying Banaadir’s regional police chief, Colonel Farhan Qarole, who survived the attack.

An eyewitness told Reuters that he has seen eight bodies, including the body of a woman, while another early report said that five were killed.

The Benadir Police Chief, Col. Farhan Qarole told to the state media that explosive-laden vehicle hit his convoy in Mogadishu on Saturday morning. Col. Farhan was unhurt but preliminary reports say five people were killed and unspecified number were injured in the attack. pic.twitter.com/vCkDWgOCn0 — SNTV News (@sntvnews1) July 10, 2021

News website All Banaadir reports that two police officers have died and two were injured. Several buildings were said to have been damaged, including a children’s hospital.

No one has claimed the responsibility for the attack as yet, but Islamist group Al-Shabaab frequently carries out bombings in Mogadishu and elsewhere.

Since the early 1990s, the Horn of Africa nation has de facto been a fractured country, with multiple factions fighting in a protracted civil war.

