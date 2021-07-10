 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeWorld News

At least 8 killed in police convoy bombing in Mogadishu, Somalia – media

10 Jul, 2021 11:17
Get short URL
At least 8 killed in police convoy bombing in Mogadishu, Somalia – media
First responders at the scene of a terrorist attack in Mogadishu, Somalia, July 10, 2021. © AFP
A suicide bomber has attacked a convoy in Somalia’s capital, Mogadishu, on Saturday in an attempt to assassinate a local police chief. At least eight people were killed, according to a witness report.

Somalian media quoted the country’s police as saying that a vehicle rigged with explosives hit a convoy carrying Banaadir’s regional police chief, Colonel Farhan Qarole, who survived the attack.

An eyewitness told Reuters that he has seen eight bodies, including the body of a woman, while another early report said that five were killed.

News website All Banaadir reports that two police officers have died and two were injured. Several buildings were said to have been damaged, including a children’s hospital.

No one has claimed the responsibility for the attack as yet, but Islamist group Al-Shabaab frequently carries out bombings in Mogadishu and elsewhere.

Since the early 1990s, the Horn of Africa nation has de facto been a fractured country, with multiple factions fighting in a protracted civil war.

Think your friends would be interested? Share this story!

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2021. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies