 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeWorld News

Israeli prime minister fails to gain enough votes to renew ban on Arab family reunification

6 Jul, 2021 13:28
Get short URL
Israeli prime minister fails to gain enough votes to renew ban on Arab family reunification
Palestinian families, fleeing from their homes with their belongings, take shelter in a school owned by the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East. © Ali Jadallah/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images
A law prohibiting Palestinian spouses from receiving automatic citizenship upon marrying an Israeli citizen has been lifted, after not enough votes were gained in favor of renewing the ban, which was first put in place in 2003.

After a debate that stretched until the early hours of Tuesday morning, the parliament was tied 59 to 59 on the motion. As the number of votes were equal, the law will not be renewed for this year.

Israel’s new prime minister, Naftali Bennett, had advocated for the extension of the law ahead of the vote, urging members of parliament to consider their decision and stating that “there are some things you don’t play with. The nation needs control over who comes in.”

Also on rt.com Israeli police clash with Palestinians trying to prevent demolition of Arab-owned shop in East Jerusalem

The vote was due to take place on June 29 but, due to concerns that a majority would not be reached, it was postponed until July 5, with the reunification law expiring on July 6.

The law, which blocked people of the West Bank and Gaza Strip from automatically being granted Israeli citizenship through marriage, has been enforced, with security concerns being cited as the primary reason by the Israeli government. Coming into force in 2003 during the second Palestinian uprising, the law would stop Palestinians from entering Israel as citizens and carrying out acts of terrorism.

Also on rt.com Israel to send 700k expiring vaccine doses to South Korea in swap deal after Palestinians reject offer

However, critics say the law deliberately and unfairly targets Palestinians.

The Citizenship Law, commonly nicknamed the Family Reunification Law, was expanded in 2007 to also block spouses from another four other Arab countries, Lebanon, Syria, Iran or Iraq – deemed as enemies by Israel.

Like this story? Share it with a friend!

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2021. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies