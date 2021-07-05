Luxembourg PM ‘serious but stable’ with Covid-19, will be hospitalized for up to 4 more days – govt

Luxembourg’s Prime Minister Xavier Bettel is in a “serious but stable” condition in hospital where he will remain for up to four more days after battling Covid-19 for over a week already, the government has said.

The premier was hospitalized “as a precaution” at the weekend after his symptoms failed to improve following his positive test for the virus on June 27, his office said on Monday.

Bettel’s blood oxygen levels were low, and his condition was determined as “serious, but stable.”

Also on rt.com RT’s soon to be launched German-language broadcasts from Moscow ‘already subject to info warfare’ – Russian Foreign Ministry

Doctors will continue monitoring him in hospital for another two to four days, a spokesperson said.

In the meantime, Minister of Finance, Pierre Gramegna, will take over Bettel’s day-to-day affairs, although the PM may still be able to conduct some tasks remotely, his office said.

Think your friends would be interested? Share this story!