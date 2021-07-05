 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Luxembourg PM ‘serious but stable’ with Covid-19, will be hospitalized for up to 4 more days – govt

5 Jul, 2021 16:06
Luxembourg's Prime Minister Xavier Bettel talks to journalists at an EU summit at the European Council building in Brussels, Belgium June 25, 2021 ©  Olivier Matthys/Pool via REUTERS
Luxembourg’s Prime Minister Xavier Bettel is in a “serious but stable” condition in hospital where he will remain for up to four more days after battling Covid-19 for over a week already, the government has said.

The premier was hospitalized “as a precaution” at the weekend after his symptoms failed to improve following his positive test for the virus on June 27, his office said on Monday.

Bettel’s blood oxygen levels were low, and his condition was determined as “serious, but stable.”

Doctors will continue monitoring him in hospital for another two to four days, a spokesperson said.

In the meantime, Minister of Finance, Pierre Gramegna, will take over Bettel’s day-to-day affairs, although the PM may still be able to conduct some tasks remotely, his office said.

