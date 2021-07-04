 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
MASSIVE FIREBALL off Azerbaijan coast, ministry blames volcano (VIDEOS)

4 Jul, 2021 20:54
A fireball at sea, seen from the shore in Azerbaijan, July 4, 2021 © Telegram / RT
An enormous fireball rose up from the Caspian Sea on Sunday, and was visible from Azerbaijan. Amid reports of an oil platform exploding, Azerbaijan’s Ecology Ministry has stated that a volcano may have erupted.

The fireball could be seen shoreside in Azerbaijan, with video footage taken from there showing the scale of the blast. 

The apparent explosion occurred in the offshore Umid gas field, the second-largest natural gas field in Azerbaijan. Amid rumors of a drilling platform or gas line catching fire, an official with the State Oil Company of the Azerbaijan Republic (SOCAR) announced that “there have been no accidents on offshore platforms and industrial facilities under the direct control of SOCAR.”

Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Ecology said that the incident is being investigated, and that the preliminary cause is likely a volcanic eruption at sea, Sputnik Azerbaijan reported.

Details remain thin on the ground, and it is unclear if anyone was injured in the blast. The State Maritime Administration, meanwhile, has instructed ships to steer clear of the fire.

