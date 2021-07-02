 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeWorld News

Orban blasts Dutch ‘colonial’ mentality after Rutte tells Hungarian PM to respect LGBTQ+ or leave the EU

2 Jul, 2021 08:43
Get short URL
Orban blasts Dutch ‘colonial’ mentality after Rutte tells Hungarian PM to respect LGBTQ+ or leave the EU
Demonstrators protest against Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban and the latest anti-LGBTQ law in Budapest, Hungary, (FILE PHOTO) © REUTERS/Marton Monus
The Hungarian prime minister has issued a stern rebuke of his Dutch counterpart, telling Amsterdam to keep out of Hungarian politics after criticizing Budapest’s move to prevent the portrayal of homosexuality to minors.

Speaking to public radio on Friday, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban hit back at Dutch PM Mark Rutte and his “colonial” mentality, after he told Budapest to respect LGBTQ+ rights or leave the European Union. 

“This is a colonial approach,” Orban stated, adding, “they just give no thought to what they can and cannot say about another nation and the laws of another country.”

Last week, Rutte, during an EU summit, challenged Orban to leave the European bloc, noting that Budapest’s policies and perspectives were clearly not in line with Brussels. Hungary “has no business being in the European Union any more,” Rutte stated, adding it was their intention to bring Budapest to its knees on LGBTQ+ rights. 

Also on rt.com French president does not want to kick Hungary out of EU, despite LGBT rights row

The Dutch PM’s comments follow the passing of a new law in Hungary on June 15. While the law appears to focus on increasing punishment for convicted pedophiles, it also stipulates that homosexuality cannot be portrayed or promoted to under-18s.

Orban claims that the law is misunderstood, stating: “This is not against homosexuality. It’s about the right of the kids and the parents.” 

Other leaders have joined the condemnation of Orban, but have stopped short of demanding Hungary leave the EU. French President Emmanuel Macron said the EU could use the judicial powers available to it to punish Hungary but said he didn’t want to use Article 50 (initiating an exclusion from the EU).

Orban’s Hungary has long been at loggerheads with the EU. Earlier in 2021, with tensions rising, Budapest elected to take the European Commission to court over a stipulation linking access to European funds with upholding the rule of law.

If you like this story, share it with a friend!

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2021. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies