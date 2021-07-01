 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Two injured after Dutch F-16 fighter plane crashes into building, forcing pilot to eject (PHOTOS)

1 Jul, 2021 10:56
FILE PHOTO. An F-16 fighter aircraft. © AFP / ERWIN SCHERIAU
The pilot of an F-16 fighter plane in the Netherlands was injured after ejecting himself from an aircraft on Thursday morning at Leeuwarden Air Base, prompting speculation as to what happened.

Photographers captured the pilot’s falling parachute in pictures that showed a large plume of smoke in the background, though the aircraft reportedly did not catch fire.

The Netherlands Air Force confirmed the incident in a statement, revealing that the F-16 had “crashed into an opposite building” during start-up and that “two people were injured as a result,” including the pilot.

“The pilot managed to get himself to safety. There was no fire and no explosion,” explained the Air Force, adding that the cause of the incident remained unclear and being investigated.

This isn’t the first time a Dutch F-16 has been involved in an accident. In April 2019, a Netherlands Air Force F-16 pilot was forced to perform an emergency landing at the same Leeuwarden Air Base after his aircraft managed to somehow shoot itself when the pilot fired its 20mm rotary cannon.

