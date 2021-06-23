 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Former Ivory Coast PM sentenced to life in prison in absentia over plotting alleged coup

23 Jun, 2021 15:49
Former Ivory Coast PM sentenced to life in prison in absentia over plotting alleged coup
Ivory Coast's presidential candidate, former rebel leader and prime minister Guillaume Soro attends a news conference in Paris ahead of next month election, France, September 17, 2020. © REUTERS/Charles Platiau
An Ivory Coast court has handed a life sentence to former Prime Minister Guillaume Soro in absentia over charges of conspiracy and an attempted attack on state authority over an alleged coup against President Alassane Ouattara.

The former PM and rebel leader had been charged – along with 19 of his supporters – with conspiracy, attempting to undermine the authority of the state, and the dissemination and publication of false news, resulting in damage to public morale.

The judge overseeing the case before the criminal court of Abidjan agreed with the prosecutor to hand down a life sentence in absentia for undermining national security and plotting a coup against the incumbent president – a former ally of Soro.

He and his legal team have denied the charges leveled against him, saying the case was a politically motivated prosecution that presented no evidence of Soro’s supposed guilt. 

Having served as Ivory Coast’s prime minister from 2007 to 2012, and currently leader of the Patriotic Movement, Soro has been living in exile in Europe. He was sentenced in April 2020 to 20 years in prison and fined $7.6 million in a separate case in Ivory Coast over charges of embezzlement and money laundering. 

Prior to the prosecutions, Soro had announced from Europe that he was planning to run for Ivory Coast’s presidency, but was ultimately barred from doing so as his first conviction saw him disqualified from public office. He has remained in exile in Europe since mid-2019 when he abandoned his planned return to Ivory Coast after authorities there issued a warrant for his arrest over the accusations of endangering state security.

