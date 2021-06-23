 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeWorld News

Prevalence of Delta Covid variant increases as much as 4-fold in France as infections shoot up in southwest

23 Jun, 2021 13:15
Get short URL
Prevalence of Delta Covid variant increases as much as 4-fold in France as infections shoot up in southwest
People walk and bike without protective face masks as they are no longer required outdoors amid the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) pandemic, in Paris, France, (FILE PHOTO) © REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
The French government has warned about the Delta strain of Covid-19, after it appeared to become four times more prevalent over the course of a week, with some areas of the country seeing infection rates shoot up.

Speaking on Wednesday, government spokesman Gabriel Attal said that the Delta variant of Covid-19 now represents 9-10% of all new cases in France. The figure marks an alarming increase on the previous week when Health Minister Olivier Veran said the Delta variant only represented 2-4% of cases in France.

Attal said that Veran and Prime Minister Jean Castex would visit the Landes region in the southwest of France where the infection rate has shot up in recent days. 

Also on rt.com Renewed strikes in France over nuclear reforms lead to a 3.12% drop in power output

While infections across the country have fallen considerably over the last month, there is concern that the arrival of the Delta variant might see case numbers increase again as they have in the UK, despite high vaccination rates.

The spokesman also told reporters that Russia, along with Namibia and Seychelles, had been added to the list of countries considered by Paris as high-risk. 

Just over a quarter of French people have received both vaccine doses, leaving much of the population vulnerable to the Indian strain.

If you like this story, share it with a friend!

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2021. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies