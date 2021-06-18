Clashes between Palestinians and Israeli police break out after Friday prayers on Temple Mount in Jerusalem (VIDEO)

Clashes have broken out between Palestinians and Israeli security forces at the Temple Mount in Jerusalem. Three injuries have been reported.

In videos posted on Twitter, Palestinians are seen hurling rocks at police outside the entrances to the Temple Mount compound.

JUST IN: Clashes between Palestinian worshippers and Israeli police on Temple mount pic.twitter.com/BWO2wzJDkA — Insider Paper (@TheInsiderPaper) June 18, 2021

Police present en masse at the site are said to have responded with rubber bullets, with the sounds of shots heard in the footage.

הר הבית: הפורעים הערבים מיידים אבנים על כוחות המשטרה. השוטרים מגיבים בירי אמצעים לפיזור הפגנות. pic.twitter.com/D2Gk8kQkCB — אברהם בלוך (@avribloch) June 18, 2021

כוחות משטרה מתכנסים באזור הר הבית @nurityohananpic.twitter.com/L8CgmI2B90 — כאן חדשות (@kann_news) June 18, 2021

Clashes reportedly broke out after Friday prayers, when crowds of Palestinians started chanted anti-Israeli slogans.

https://t.co/UCUr1Tb9vNClashes at the Temple Mount after chants of "Khaybar Khaybar ya yahud" pic.twitter.com/vf7R8iXHk9 — Aurora Intel (@AuroraIntel) June 18, 2021

The Temple Mount is a hill in the Old City of Jerusalem, which is considered a holy site in Judaism, Christianity, and Islam.

The latest clashes come as violence between Israel and the Palestinians has flared up again. On Thursday, Israel launched airstrikes on Gaza for the second time since a ceasefire ended the 11-day war in May. The strikes came after Palestinian militants launched incendiary balloons into Israel for the third consecutive day.

Hamas said the balloons were launched in response to an Israeli right-wing march though Jerusalem. The ‘March of the Flags’ marked the anniversary of Israel’s 1967 occupation of the city’s eastern part. Palestinians in Gaza held their own protest march.

The 11-day conflict in May, according to the UN, resulted in the killing of more than 250 people in Gaza, including 66 children. Rockets launched from Gaza into Israel killed 12 people, including two children.

