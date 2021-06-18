 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeWorld News

Clashes between Palestinians and Israeli police break out after Friday prayers on Temple Mount in Jerusalem (VIDEO)

18 Jun, 2021 12:49
Get short URL
Clashes between Palestinians and Israeli police break out after Friday prayers on Temple Mount in Jerusalem (VIDEO)
FILE PHOTO. Israeli police detain a Palestinian during clashes at the compound that houses Al-Aqsa Mosque, known to Muslims as Noble Sanctuary and to Jews as Temple Mount, in Jerusalem's Old City. © Reuters / Ammar Awad.
Clashes have broken out between Palestinians and Israeli security forces at the Temple Mount in Jerusalem. Three injuries have been reported.

In videos posted on Twitter, Palestinians are seen hurling rocks at police outside the entrances to the Temple Mount compound.

Police present en masse at the site are said to have responded with rubber bullets, with the sounds of shots heard in the footage.

Clashes reportedly broke out after Friday prayers, when crowds of Palestinians started chanted anti-Israeli slogans.

The Temple Mount is a hill in the Old City of Jerusalem, which is considered a holy site in Judaism, Christianity, and Islam.

The latest clashes come as violence between Israel and the Palestinians has flared up again. On Thursday, Israel launched airstrikes on Gaza for the second time since a ceasefire ended the 11-day war in May. The strikes came after Palestinian militants launched incendiary balloons into Israel for the third consecutive day.

Hamas said the balloons were launched in response to an Israeli right-wing march though Jerusalem. The ‘March of the Flags’ marked the anniversary of Israel’s 1967 occupation of the city’s eastern part. Palestinians in Gaza held their own protest march.

Also on rt.com Israeli policeman charged over killing of autistic Palestinian man in Jerusalem

The 11-day conflict in May, according to the UN, resulted in the killing of more than 250 people in Gaza, including 66 children. Rockets launched from Gaza into Israel killed 12 people, including two children.

Like this story? Share it with a friend!

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2021. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies