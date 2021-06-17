Disappointing trial of German-made CureVac coronavirus vaccine won’t hamper immunization at home – health ministry
“The announcement does not have an impact on the speed of our vaccination rollout,” a German Health Ministry spokesperson said, as cited by Reuters. The spokesperson declined to comment on the results of the study.
Tubingen-based pharmaceutical firm CureVac revealed the preliminary results of the late-stage trial of its CVnCoV coronavirus vaccine on Wednesday. The vaccine has shown a 47% efficacy rate, which “did not meet pre-specified statistical success criteria,” the company said in a statement.
The trial involved around 40,000 volunteers in ten Latin American and European countries.
CureVac CEO Franz-Werner Haas said that efficacy may change after the company finishes analyzing the data. The emergence of several coronavirus variants “underlines the importance of developing next-generation vaccines,” Haas said.
Karl Lauterbach, an MP from the Social Democratic Party of Germany, voiced disappointment with the results of the trial. “It’s a shame – the team from Tubingen deserved success,” he tweeted.Also on rt.com Germany introduces new digital Covid-19 immunity certificate
German company BioNTech, which is based in Mainz, developed the BNT162b2 vaccine, and partnered with the US-based pharmaceutical giant Pfizer for trials, logistics and manufacturing.
Apart from the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine, Germany uses the Moderna, AstraZeneca/Oxford and Johnson & Johnson vaccines in its immunization campaign. As of Wednesday, 49.6% of the population have received at least one dose of a vaccine, and 28.8% were fully vaccinated, according to the government.
Think your friends would be interested? Share this story!