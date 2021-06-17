 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
2 shot dead in western Germany, suspect on the run – media citing police

17 Jun, 2021 11:43
A man and a woman were shot in the German town of Espelkamp in North Rhine-Westphalia, local media reported citing police.

The shooting reportedly happened in a house in the city center. Police are conducting a manhunt for the perpetrator, DPA news agency said.

The town, which is located in the Minden-Lubbecke district in the western German federal state, has a population of about 25,000 people.

DETAILS TO FOLLOW

