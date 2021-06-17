2 shot dead in western Germany, suspect on the run – media citing police

A man and a woman were shot in the German town of Espelkamp in North Rhine-Westphalia, local media reported citing police.

The shooting reportedly happened in a house in the city center. Police are conducting a manhunt for the perpetrator, DPA news agency said.

The town, which is located in the Minden-Lubbecke district in the western German federal state, has a population of about 25,000 people.

DETAILS TO FOLLOW