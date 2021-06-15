Reports of Israeli strikes in Gaza, 1st under new government & after ceasefire that ended 11-day war (VIDEOS)
Blasts were heard at multiple locations in Gaza around 1:00am local time on Wednesday, Reuters and AFP reported, while a radio station operated by the Hamas militant group said strikes targeted a Palestinian training camp. The Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) did not confirm the operations and has not commented on the reports.
Footage purporting to show the attack in progress has circulated on social media. It is unclear where the videos were captured, but unconfirmed reports noted a flurry of strikes around Khan Younis.
Video reportedly of an IDF strike in southern Gaza this evening. pic.twitter.com/X9NgCjGOqX— Emanuel (Mannie) Fabian (@manniefabian) June 15, 2021
Video from one or the strikes this evening shows a secondary launching at 15~ seconds in. Potential rocket/munition targeted at one of Hamas sites this evening. pic.twitter.com/5GcrGxQRDJ— Aurora Intel (@AuroraIntel) June 15, 2021
