Reports of Israeli strikes in Gaza, 1st under new government & after ceasefire that ended 11-day war (VIDEOS)

15 Jun, 2021 22:23
Israeli forces have launched airstrikes on the Gaza Strip, according to reports, the first offensive since a new coalition government took power, coming just weeks after an 11-day conflict with the Palestinian enclave.

Blasts were heard at multiple locations in Gaza around 1:00am local time on Wednesday, Reuters and AFP reported, while a radio station operated by the Hamas militant group said strikes targeted a Palestinian training camp. The Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) did not confirm the operations and has not commented on the reports.

Footage purporting to show the attack in progress has circulated on social media. It is unclear where the videos were captured, but unconfirmed reports noted a flurry of strikes around Khan Younis.

DETAILS TO FOLLOW

