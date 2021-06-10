 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeWorld News

Rescue operation underway as Mumbai building collapses after 1st monsoon downpour, killing 11 and injuring many more (VIDEO)

10 Jun, 2021 08:22
Get short URL
Rescue operation underway as Mumbai building collapses after 1st monsoon downpour, killing 11 and injuring many more (VIDEO)
Rescue workers search for survivors in the debris after a residential building collapsed in Mumbai, India, June 10, 2021 © REUTERS/Hemanshi Kamani
Rescue workers have pulled 18 people from the rubble of a residential block in Malad, Mumbai, after a building collapsed following the first monsoon rains of the season, killing 11. Local media say as many as 17 are injured.

“Extremely pained! My thoughts are with the families of victims who lost their loved ones… We express our full support for the ongoing rescue efforts at the site of the tragedy,” Maharashtra state minister Aslam Shaikh said in a tweet on Thursday morning, sharing a video of the rescue operation. 

Senior officer Dilip Sawant said that at least 18 people had already been pulled from the rubble. "Police will carry out a proper investigation and take further action," he told local media. 

Eyewitnesses say that a two-story building collapsed onto small structures around it; other media agencies claim the building was four stories tall. 

Reports suggest the building collapsed around 10:30pm on Wednesday night following the first downpour of the monsoon season. So far 11 people have been declared dead, including eight children. Local media claim that as many as 17 are injured, and that those requiring further care were taken to a local hospital. 

Also on rt.com Gujarat battered by most severe cyclone in decades, 150,000 evacuated as storm hits (VIDEO)

Officials have ordered the evacuation of other buildings deemed at risk in the area. Smaller incidents, including walls collapsing, have been recorded around the city, and further heavy rain and wind is expected in the coming days. The city is on high alert, as the rains have been causing waterlogging in several areas. 

In May, Cyclone Tauktae battered the Bay of Bombay and the city of Mumbai before making landfall in Gujarat. 

If you like this story, share it with a friend!

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2021. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies