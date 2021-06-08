 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Pakistani PM Khan condemns Islamophobia in West & terrorism after truck attack in Canada kills 4 members of Muslim family

8 Jun, 2021 07:19
A makeshift memorial at the fatal crime scene in London, Ontario, Canada. ©REUTERS / Carlos Osorio
With news spreading of the horrific ramming deaths of four Muslim family members in London, Ontario, the chorus of condemnation has grown stronger. Pakistani PM Khan called the attack a sign of growing Islamophobia in the West.

Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan called Sunday’s deadly truck attack a “condemnable act of terrorism,” and said Islamophobia “needs to be countered holistically by the international community.”

A similar sentiment was expressed by Khan’s minister for human rights, Shireen Mazari. She called the suspected perpetrator of the attack a “Canadian terrorist” and said xenophobic hatred is “becoming endemic across the globe.”

The truck-ramming attack claimed the lives of four members of a Canadian Muslim family. The victims were identified as a 46-year-old man, his 74-year-old mother, 44-year-old wife, and their 15-year-old daughter. Their nine-year-old son survived the attack and is in the hospital with serious injuries. The victims immigrated to Canada from Pakistan 14 years ago, local media said.

A 20-year-old suspect was arrested and charged with four counts of first-degree murder and one count of attempted murder. He didn’t have any obvious links to the targeted people and apparently attacked them because he hates Muslims, the police said.

The assault was widely condemned by leaders of the Muslim community and other public figures in Canada. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said he was “horrified” by the news and expressed support to those “who were terrorized by [the] act of hatred.”

