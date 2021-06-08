Pakistani PM Khan condemns Islamophobia in West & terrorism after truck attack in Canada kills 4 members of Muslim family

With news spreading of the horrific ramming deaths of four Muslim family members in London, Ontario, the chorus of condemnation has grown stronger. Pakistani PM Khan called the attack a sign of growing Islamophobia in the West.

Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan called Sunday’s deadly truck attack a “condemnable act of terrorism,” and said Islamophobia “needs to be countered holistically by the international community.”

Saddened to learn of the killing of a Muslim Pakistani-origin Canadian family in London, Ontario. This condemnable act of terrorism reveals the growing Islamophobia in Western countries. Islamophonia needs to be countered holistically by the international community. — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) June 8, 2021

A similar sentiment was expressed by Khan’s minister for human rights, Shireen Mazari. She called the suspected perpetrator of the attack a “Canadian terrorist” and said xenophobic hatred is “becoming endemic across the globe.”

Canadian terrorist murders Muslim family by ramming truck into them in London, Ontario. Condemnable. Sad how intolerance and hate for "the other" is becoming endemic across the globe. @gilmour_wendyhttps://t.co/uwZwnw3t9j — Shireen Mazari (@ShireenMazari1) June 8, 2021

The truck-ramming attack claimed the lives of four members of a Canadian Muslim family. The victims were identified as a 46-year-old man, his 74-year-old mother, 44-year-old wife, and their 15-year-old daughter. Their nine-year-old son survived the attack and is in the hospital with serious injuries. The victims immigrated to Canada from Pakistan 14 years ago, local media said.

A 20-year-old suspect was arrested and charged with four counts of first-degree murder and one count of attempted murder. He didn’t have any obvious links to the targeted people and apparently attacked them because he hates Muslims, the police said.

The assault was widely condemned by leaders of the Muslim community and other public figures in Canada. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said he was “horrified” by the news and expressed support to those “who were terrorized by [the] act of hatred.”

I’m horrified by the news from London, Ontario. To the loved ones of those who were terrorized by yesterday’s act of hatred, we are here for you. We are also here for the child who remains in hospital - our hearts go out to you, and you will be in our thoughts as you recover. — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) June 7, 2021

