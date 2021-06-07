Former Iranian minister of interior, claimed to be among Hezbollah founders, dies from Covid-19

Ali Akbar Mohtashamipur, the former Iranian minister of the interior who is credited with having helped found Hezbollah, died on Monday at the age of 74 after becoming infected with Covid-19.

According to Iranian media, Mohtashamipur died in a hospital in Tehran after contracting the virus. Iranian President Hassan Rouhani offered his condolences to the cleric, who he said “devoted his life to promote the Islamic movement and realization of the revolution’s ideals.”

Following his involvement in the Iranian Revolution, Mohtashamipur served as an Iranian ambassador to Syria – during which he was credited with helping to form the Lebanese political and militant group Hezbollah – before serving as minister of the interior between 1985 and 1989. Mohtashamipur also served as a member of parliament between 1990 and 1992, and again between 2000 and 2004.

Mohtashamipur survived an alleged Israeli assassination attempt in 1984, when a bomb hidden inside of a book blew off one of his hands.

Iran’s chief justice, Ebrahim Raisi, celebrated Mohtashamipur as “one of the holy warriors on the way to the liberation of Jerusalem and one of the pioneers in the fight against the usurping Zionist regime.”

