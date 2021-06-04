SHOCKING VIDEO shows mob beating Indian doctor after death of Covid patient

Police in Assam, India, have arrested 24 people after a mob brutally beat a doctor following the death of a coronavirus patient. Video footage of the shocking beatdown went viral.

Dr Seuj Kumar Senapati was beaten with brooms, whips and even bedpans at a rural clinic in Assam earlier this week, the Indian Express reported on Thursday. Senapati, the Express reported, had been assigned to work in the clinic to treat coronavirus patients, one of whom died on Tuesday.

The mob which attacked Senapati was reportedly made up of family members and friends of the deceased patient.

Video footage shared on social media purportedly shows Senapati cowering on the ground as the enraged mob rains down blows on him. The person filming the shocking incident appears to be repeatedly telling the attackers to stop, to no avail.

The doctor is then led outside, where the attack continues.

I dare you can't see whole vedio ..How can anyone be like this👇 😨 pic.twitter.com/rOHEvbTfh9 — Indian doctor (@Indian__doctor) June 1, 2021

Still images posted afterwards apparently show Senapati covered in bruises and lacerations.

Condition of INDIAN DOCTORS👇The pictures tells the story 😓Dr. Seuj kumar Senapati , Medical officer, Posted in Udali Model Hospital, Hojai ( Passed out Student from Tezpur Medical college and hospital) he joined the duty as a MO under NRHM just few days ago. pic.twitter.com/hzsjwoCXdh — Indian doctor (@Indian__doctor) June 1, 2021

As the videos went viral, Assam’s Chief Minister, Himanta Biswa Sarma, announced on Wednesday that “24 culprits involved in this barbaric attack have been arrested and the chargesheet will be filed at the earliest.” Sarma added that he is “personally monitoring this investigation” and promised that “justice will be served.”

Assam is one of India’s less densely populated states, but has still been hit hard by Covid-19. More than 4,500 new cases of the disease were reported there on Friday, along with 54 deaths. Altogether, India has seen the world’s second-highest number of cases, at 28.6 million, and third-highest number of deaths, at more than 342,000.

Also on rt.com Delhi reports more than 1,000 cases of ‘black fungus’ amid shortage of drugs to treat deadly Covid-linked disease

Think your friends would be interested? Share this story!