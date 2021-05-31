Ex-porn star Mia Khalifa accused of ‘anti-Semitism’ after drinking ‘NAZI WINE’ in anti-Israel tweet

Mia Khalifa, the former porn star who has since become a critic of the adult industry, was accused of anti-Semitism after she posted a photo of herself drinking a 1943 French wine in a tweet which criticized Israeli “apartheid.”

“My wine is older than your apartheid ‘state’” wrote Khalifa in the Twitter post, which showed her drinking a 1943 bottle of Charles Heidsieck champagne from France.

My wine is older than your apartheid “state” pic.twitter.com/CTpAitpKZP — Mia K. (@miakhalifa) May 30, 2021

Some social media users, however, responded by accusing Khalifa of anti-Semitism for drinking a “Nazi wine” – noting that France was occupied by Nazi Germany in 1943.

This wine was made in German-occupied France lol https://t.co/f4VdVimxYR — tamir interceptor enjoyer (@dy1anonymous) May 30, 2021

Drinking wine made in 1943 Nazi-occupied France to own Israel is peak blue tick Twitter. https://t.co/qmeTJjNOZu — Chris Rose (@ArchRose90) May 30, 2021

“You’re drinking wine made in 1943 Nazi-occupied France, while denying thousands of years of Jewish history in our ancestral homeland. Glad you found the perfect pairing for your antisemitism!” commented Israeli writer Hen Mazzig, while American conservative Jack Posobiec questioned, “Who was running France in 1943 when that wine was made?”

Washington Examiner executive editor Seth Mandel accused Khalifa of “taunting the Jewish state” by drinking “Nazi wine made during the Holocaust.”

Though France was occupied by Nazi Germany in 1943, Khalifa’s bottle was in English, contained references to Great Britain, and displayed a “By appointment to H.M. King George VI” label – indicating that the bottle was for the British market.

After receiving criticism, Khalifa denied accusations of anti-Semitism, noting that the wine had “Royal Warrants from His Majesty King George VI” and that Great Britain “was not part of the axis power in 1943.”

Another Twitter user claimed that 1943 “was the harvest year” and “would have been bottled no earlier than January 1944,” where it would have subsequently aged “for no less than 18 months.”

“So a label showing 1943 wasn't attached until late 1945,” the commenter argued. France was liberated from German occupation in August 1944.

