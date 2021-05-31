 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Ex-porn star Mia Khalifa accused of ‘anti-Semitism’ after drinking ‘NAZI WINE’ in anti-Israel tweet

31 May, 2021 15:09
Screenshot © Twitter / @miakhalifa
Mia Khalifa, the former porn star who has since become a critic of the adult industry, was accused of anti-Semitism after she posted a photo of herself drinking a 1943 French wine in a tweet which criticized Israeli “apartheid.”

“My wine is older than your apartheid ‘state’” wrote Khalifa in the Twitter post, which showed her drinking a 1943 bottle of Charles Heidsieck champagne from France.

Some social media users, however, responded by accusing Khalifa of anti-Semitism for drinking a “Nazi wine” – noting that France was occupied by Nazi Germany in 1943.

“You’re drinking wine made in 1943 Nazi-occupied France, while denying thousands of years of Jewish history in our ancestral homeland. Glad you found the perfect pairing for your antisemitism!” commented Israeli writer Hen Mazzig, while American conservative Jack Posobiec questioned, “Who was running France in 1943 when that wine was made?”

Washington Examiner executive editor Seth Mandel accused Khalifa of “taunting the Jewish state” by drinking “Nazi wine made during the Holocaust.”

Though France was occupied by Nazi Germany in 1943, Khalifa’s bottle was in English, contained references to Great Britain, and displayed a “By appointment to H.M. King George VI” label – indicating that the bottle was for the British market.

After receiving criticism, Khalifa denied accusations of anti-Semitism, noting that the wine had “Royal Warrants from His Majesty King George VI” and that Great Britain “was not part of the axis power in 1943.”

Another Twitter user claimed that 1943 “was the harvest year” and “would have been bottled no earlier than January 1944,” where it would have subsequently aged “for no less than 18 months.”

“So a label showing 1943 wasn't attached until late 1945,” the commenter argued. France was liberated from German occupation in August 1944.

