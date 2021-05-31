 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
1st case of AstraZeneca vaccine blood clotting recorded in South Korea as man hospitalized

31 May, 2021 11:31
South Korean nurses wearing protective gear start their shift to care for patients infected with the COVID-19 coronavirus at Keimyung University Daegu Dongsan Hospital in Daegu on April 29, 2020. © Jung Yeon-je / AFP
South Korea has recorded its first case of blood clotting linked to the AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine, with one man being hospitalized.

Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA) Commissioner Jeong Eun-kyeong revealed on Monday that an unnamed man in his 30s had to be hospitalized for a persistent headache and muscle cramps after he was vaccinated on April 27.

“His condition has improved since then and we understand there is no big problem though he still needs monitoring,” Jeong added.

South Korea currently uses AstraZeneca, Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson, and Moderna vaccines in its vaccination program. Over 4,600,000 doses of these vaccines have been administered in the country.

Two weeks ago, South Korea announced that it would trial the mixing of AstraZeneca and Pfizer vaccines in an effort to speed up vaccination.

AstraZeneca’s vaccine, also known as Vaxzevria, has been linked to a number of cases of potentially fatal blood clotting in all around the world, with deaths recorded in Canada, the UK, Norway, Slovakia, and beyond.

As a result, the vaccine has been suspended in several countries and restricted to those in older age brackets – whose benefit from the jab is deemed to outweigh the risk – in other countries.

On top of links to deadly blood clotting, the European Medicines Agency (EMA) has also been investigating reports of AstraZeneca’s vaccine causing Guillain-Barre syndrome.

Since the start of the pandemic, South Korea has recorded nearly 140,000 cases of Covid-19 and 1,957 deaths.

