 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeWorld News

Australia and New Zealand unite in ‘concerns’ over Beijing after NZ was accused of seeking ‘fast Chinese buck’

31 May, 2021 09:37
Get short URL
Australia and New Zealand unite in ‘concerns’ over Beijing after NZ was accused of seeking ‘fast Chinese buck’
Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison and New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern in Queenstown, New Zealand, May 31, 2021. © Joe Allison / AFP
New Zealand PM Jacinda Ardern and her Australian counterpart, Scott Morrison pledged unity in standing up to various Chinese policies. The show of solidarity came after a media report suggested Wellington was cozying up to China.

Prime Ministers Ardern and Morrison met in Queenstown, New Zealand on Monday. They issued a joint statement expressing concern over Beijing’s “intensification of destabilising activities” in the South China Sea and accused China of taking steps to undermine the autonomy of Hong Kong and restricting human rights and freedoms there.

The leaders also called on China to “respect the human rights of the Uyghur people and other Muslim minorities.”

Beijing strongly denies any crackdowns on human rights within its borders, denouncing the claims as Western propaganda.

Ardern told reporters the two neighboring countries have “broadly been positioned in exactly the same place” on major issues like human rights and trade.

“I really push back on any suggestion that we are not taking a strong stance on these incredibly important issues,” she said.

Morrison spoke in the same manner, describing Australia and New Zealand as “great partners, friends, allies and indeed family.”

Also on rt.com Australia joins military drills with France, Japan & US as tensions with China intensify

The public display of unity came right after New Zealand’s China policies were called into question in a much-discussed documentary by Channel 9’s ‘60 Minutes Australia’. In the show’s dramatic trailer, New Zealand’s approach to Beijing was characterized as a “deal with the devil,” splitting with Australia in order to make “a fast Chinese buck.”

The episode was advertised with the tagline: “Could it be that New Zealand is turning into New Xi-land?” referring to Chinese leader Xi Jinping.

Ardern denounced the portrayal of her country as cozying up to China. “I think what we’re dealing with here is more of a perception issue – particularly, I notice, from the Australian media, than reality,” she told ‘The AM Show’ on Monday. 

When asked if he thinks New Zealand is selling out its sovereignty to China, Morrison said no.

“Australia and New Zealand are trading nations, but neither of us would ever trade our sovereignty or our values,” he said.

Relations between Australia and China have deteriorated significantly since Australia called for an investigation into the origins of Covid-19. The diplomatic rows involved tariffs, disputes in the sphere of telecommunications, and politicians exchanging blows on social media.

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin has rejected Australia’s and New Zealand’s stance, saying that Beijing strongly opposes foreign interference in its domestic affairs, according to Reuters.

Also on rt.com China suspends economic dialogue with Australia ‘indefinitely’ amid spat over Belt & Road Initiative

Think your friends would be interested? Share this story!

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2021. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies