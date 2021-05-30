 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
‘TOTAL LOCKDOWN’ to combat Covid-19 will force industries in Malaysia to shut down

30 May, 2021 16:38
Passengers take turns to access the check in counter area manned by members of Malaysian police Force in Kuala Lumpur International Airport 2 (KLIA2) Terminal building on April 29, 2020 in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. © Rahman Roslan / Getty Images
All manufacturing sectors – with an exception for those deemed necessary – will be shut down as Malaysian Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin orders a “total lockdown” of the country to combat a surge in Covid-19 cases.

Muhyiddin announced the June lockdown on Friday, revealing that all unessential sectors and industries would be totally shut down from between June 1 and June 14. “With the latest rise in daily cases showing a drastically upward trend, hospital capacity across the country to treat COVID-19 patients are becoming limited,” he explained.

On Sunday, the manufacturing sectors which would be allowed to continue operation were revealed. These include medical and healthcare supplies, food and drink, cleaning products, printing and packaging, and aviation maintenance.

Agriculture, fishing, and livestock will continue during the lockdown, as well as oil, gas, and electricity manufacturing, various plantations, and their supply chains, according to Reuters.

Malaysian Health Director-General Noor Hisham Abdullah warned on Sunday that, in certain situations, doctors may have to “make difficult choices to prioritize ICU beds for patients with higher recovery potential than those with lower recovery potential” – potentially deciding who lives and who dies.

“Although a number of ICU beds for Covid patients has been added, the rate of use is still more than 100%,” he explained.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), Malaysia has recorded over 558,000 cases of Covid-19 and 2,650 deaths since the beginning of the pandemic.

