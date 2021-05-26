 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeWorld News

More than 130 people reported missing in Nigeria after boat sank as it broke apart in storm

26 May, 2021 19:48
Get short URL
More than 130 people reported missing in Nigeria after boat sank as it broke apart in storm
FILE PHOTO of the Niger River in Nigeria © REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde
At least one person has died and more than 130 are still missing after a packed river boat capsized in the northwestern Nigerian state of Kebbi during stormy weather, according to local officials.

The boat sank in the Niger River on Wednesday, after it departed from the central state of Niger on its way to the town of Wara in Kebbi, local administrative official Abdullahi Buhari Wara was quoted by the AFP news agency as saying.

He said 22 survivors and one body had been recovered from among the roughly 160 passengers onboard when the vessel capsized at around 10am local time.

The governor of Kebbi’s spokesperson, Yahaya Sarki, said that some 200 passengers had been on the boat, which had only been designed to take 80, Reuters reported. He said multiple bodies had been retrieved from the river, but the final number of victims was as yet unknown.

Also on rt.com A new scramble for Africa? Events in Ethiopia show how America and China are fighting a proxy war for influence on the continent

Wara said the wooden vessel was also carrying cargo, including 160 bags of sand, when it collided with an object in the water.

Local officials said the boat was returning from a local market, while other reports suggested those onboard had been returning from a gold mine.

Similar sinkings have been reported before in Kebbi, due to boats being overcrowded or colliding with tree trunks. An incident in the state in September killed eight people, according to the BBC’s Hausa Service. 

Think your friends would be interested? Share this story!

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2021. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies