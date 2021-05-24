 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
2 Israelis stabbed and wounded in flashpoint area of East Jerusalem, police neutralize assailant (GRAPHIC VIDEO)

24 May, 2021 11:34
An Israeli security force member stands guard at the scene of an incident in Jerusalem May 24, 2021. © REUTERS/Ammar Awad
Israeli police have shot dead a knife-wielding attacker who stabbed two people in an area of East Jerusalem which had been a focal point of protests and clashes between Palestinians and law enforcement in recent weeks.

Israeli police said in a tweet on Monday that a terrorist arrived at a rail station, pulled out a knife and wounded two people. “Police officers who were on the scene responded quickly, fired at the attacker - and neutralized him,” the post reads.

The assailant injured two men in their 20s during in the attack, one seriously and one moderately, according to Israel’s Magen David Adom ambulance service.

A widely circulated video appears to show one of the victims wearing an Israeli military uniform. In the graphic video, the man can be seen kneeling with a knife in his back while medics treat him.

WARNING: GRAPHIC VIDEO

