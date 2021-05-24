2 Israelis stabbed and wounded in flashpoint area of East Jerusalem, police neutralize assailant (GRAPHIC VIDEO)

Israeli police have shot dead a knife-wielding attacker who stabbed two people in an area of East Jerusalem which had been a focal point of protests and clashes between Palestinians and law enforcement in recent weeks.

Israeli police said in a tweet on Monday that a terrorist arrived at a rail station, pulled out a knife and wounded two people. “Police officers who were on the scene responded quickly, fired at the attacker - and neutralized him,” the post reads.



Stabbing attack in Jerusalem, near the National Headquarters of the Israel Police. 2 wounded, assailant shot dead.pic.twitter.com/fPwGOYo6uD — NewsBlog (@newsblogmedia) May 24, 2021

The assailant injured two men in their 20s during in the attack, one seriously and one moderately, according to Israel’s Magen David Adom ambulance service.

A widely circulated video appears to show one of the victims wearing an Israeli military uniform. In the graphic video, the man can be seen kneeling with a knife in his back while medics treat him.

WARNING: GRAPHIC VIDEO

🔴 Video from the scene of today's stabbing attack in JerusalemPraying for the recovery of the soldier injured in this attack. 🙏 pic.twitter.com/kJjY7v51Ax — Inbar Cohen (@InbarCohen13) May 24, 2021

