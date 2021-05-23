 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeWorld News

Greek dog breeders protest government bill that would make sterilization of pets mandatory

23 May, 2021 15:30
Get short URL
Greek dog breeders protest government bill that would make sterilization of pets mandatory
©  Unsplash / Anoir Chafik
Hundreds of Greek pet owners protested this week against a mandatory sterilization bill for cats and dogs which the government claims is an effort to crack down on amateur breeding.

The protesters condemned the government’s attempted “abolition of amateur breeding” on Sunday, which they called “the backbone of dog loving,” according to AP, with one protester telling the news agency that they were there to express “love” for their non-human “children.”

“They are not just our dogs,” the protester said, adding that they have loved their pets since they were kids and now “those who govern want to take them away from us.”

Other critics argue that the bill could put an end to unique pedigrees in Greece and make certain breeds extinct, with amateur breeding club head Theodosis Papandreou telling the Guardian that it would be a “fatal mistake” if the bill “has such an effect on purebreds.”

The government, however, claims that the bill is necessary to stop cruel practices which are sometimes used by amateur breeders to maximize their profits, as well as reducing the number of abandoned and stray animals, which are common in Greece.

Also on rt.com Hundreds evacuated in Greece as fire rages through countryside in Corinth region

Think your friends would be interested? Share this story!

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2021. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies