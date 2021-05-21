 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Violent clashes erupt between Palestinians & Israeli police at Al-Aqsa mosque, hours after ceasefire agreed (VIDEOS)

21 May, 2021 14:33
Violent clashes erupt between Palestinians & Israeli police at Al-Aqsa mosque, hours after ceasefire agreed (VIDEOS)
Israeli security forces and Palestinian Muslim worshippers clash in Jerusalem's Al-Aqsa mosque compound, on May 21, 2021. © AFP / AHMAD GHARABLI
Stun grenades, rocks and petrol bombs have reportedly been exchanged by Israeli authorities and Palestinians at Al-Aqsa mosque in Jerusalem, where thousands gathered to celebrate the latest truce between Israel and Hamas.

Palestinians flocked to the famous landmark on Friday for prayers and celebrations, chanting and waving flags, while Israeli police stood guard. 

In footage posted online by the Palestinian Al Qastal network, hundreds of people – both men and women – can be seen turning and running away from the holy site, as smoke rises close to its walls. At least 20 Palestinians have been injured, Reuters reported citing medics.

The clashes unfolded as some of the Palestinians threw petrol bombs and stones at their opponents, Israeli police spokesman Micky Rosenfeld told the media. Israelis responded with stun grenades to disperse the crowds.

The recent flare-up of intense fighting between Israeli forces and the Palestinian militant group Hamas, the most violent since 2014, began with clashes at Al-Aqsa mosque, a sensitive site for both Muslims and Jews. After 11 days of airstrikes and bombardment, with over 240 deadly casualties on both sides, a mutual ceasefire was agreed on Thursday, with the combatants confirming they would observe it starting from 2am local time on Friday.

