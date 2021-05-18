 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeWorld News

Woke Twitter gets mad as Joe Rogan says giving into cancel culture equals ‘straight white men’ losing their right to speak

18 May, 2021 09:05
Get short URL
Woke Twitter gets mad as Joe Rogan says giving into cancel culture equals ‘straight white men’ losing their right to speak
File photo: © Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports
Stand-up comedian, MMA commentator and host of one of the world’s biggest podcasts Joe Rogan has invoked the ire of the online mob for suggesting that woke culture is slowly silencing straight white men.

Rogan has courted controversy multiple times since migrating his podcast from YouTube to Spotify, with several of the company’s employees threatening to quit unless they were given editorial oversight on his show and its, at times, controversial content.

Also on rt.com Prince Harry tells UFC’s Rogan to ‘stay out’ of vaccine debate as British royal visits NFL stadium to urge world to get Covid jab

While discussing whether it is possible to make edgy comedy anymore with fellow comedian Joe List, the 53-year-old podcaster claimed that a person can “never be woke enough” to satisfy the online mob. He added that, even if society does submit to the demands of the woke crowd, it will still reach the point where “straight white men” won’t be allowed to speak. 

“It keeps going. It keeps going further and further and further down the line, and if you get to the point where you capitulate, where you agree to all these demands, it’ll eventually get to where straight white men are not allowed to talk,” Rogan told List.

He took it one step further and suggested that it may even reach the point where straight white males are not allowed to go outside “because so many people were imprisoned for so many – I’m not joking, it really will get there. It’s that crazy.”

Rogan closed his diatribe with a call to arms, of sorts, saying: “We just gotta be nice to each other, man. And there’s a lot of people that are taking advantage of this weirdness in our culture, and then that becomes their thing.”

As expected, Rogan soon trended on Twitter having successfully baited the woke crowd, many of whom directed their foul-mouthed fury at the podcaster for suggesting any such censorship of straight white male voices online.

Rogan’s defenders were not in short supply either, including conservative commentator Tomi Lahren, who said “it’s open season on white men.”

Some claimed Rogan’s detractors had never actually listened to his podcasts, which often feature lengthy discussions with more nuance than Twitter’s character limit allows.

Think your friends would be interested? Share this story!

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2021. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies