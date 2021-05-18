Woke Twitter gets mad as Joe Rogan says giving into cancel culture equals ‘straight white men’ losing their right to speak

Stand-up comedian, MMA commentator and host of one of the world’s biggest podcasts Joe Rogan has invoked the ire of the online mob for suggesting that woke culture is slowly silencing straight white men.

Rogan has courted controversy multiple times since migrating his podcast from YouTube to Spotify, with several of the company’s employees threatening to quit unless they were given editorial oversight on his show and its, at times, controversial content.

While discussing whether it is possible to make edgy comedy anymore with fellow comedian Joe List, the 53-year-old podcaster claimed that a person can “never be woke enough” to satisfy the online mob. He added that, even if society does submit to the demands of the woke crowd, it will still reach the point where “straight white men” won’t be allowed to speak.

“It keeps going. It keeps going further and further and further down the line, and if you get to the point where you capitulate, where you agree to all these demands, it’ll eventually get to where straight white men are not allowed to talk,” Rogan told List.

He took it one step further and suggested that it may even reach the point where straight white males are not allowed to go outside “because so many people were imprisoned for so many – I’m not joking, it really will get there. It’s that crazy.”

Rogan closed his diatribe with a call to arms, of sorts, saying: “We just gotta be nice to each other, man. And there’s a lot of people that are taking advantage of this weirdness in our culture, and then that becomes their thing.”

As expected, Rogan soon trended on Twitter having successfully baited the woke crowd, many of whom directed their foul-mouthed fury at the podcaster for suggesting any such censorship of straight white male voices online.

Joe Rogan really thinks that straight white men are fighting for their right to continue being allowed to speak? He's that insecure about people in other demographics finally get a shot at an equal voice? What a fucking loser. — Palmer Report (@PalmerReport) May 18, 2021 Can Joe Rogan point to one day in American history where straight white men shut the fuck up?If you start the clock in 1787 they've had roughly 85,500 opportunities to give it a rest for A DAY, and have never ONCE let the goddamn Earth spin without offering an opinion. https://t.co/ZsIwzZnmCT — Elie Mystal (@ElieNYC) May 18, 2021 I follow @TheOnion and thought this was their headline. But… no… — Fully Vaxxed & Still Masked (@OppositeInverse) May 17, 2021 someone pay me as much as joe rogan to shut the fuck up. i will do it. i promise. https://t.co/wTEET5EUf9 — scaachi (@Scaachi) May 18, 2021

Rogan’s defenders were not in short supply either, including conservative commentator Tomi Lahren, who said “it’s open season on white men.”

Well @joerogan is right, it’s open season on straight white men and y’all need to stop bowing to the mob. Stop apologizing for being straight white men! — Tomi Lahren (@TomiLahren) May 17, 2021 Nobody else is even close to his podcast. Why do you think they are always trying to “get” him? It’s the same exact thing with Tucker Carlson. — MC (@mitchellfoxtec) May 18, 2021

Some claimed Rogan’s detractors had never actually listened to his podcasts, which often feature lengthy discussions with more nuance than Twitter’s character limit allows.

Just guessing you've never actually listened to his podcast — ZMOT Expert (@MackiewiczPaul) May 18, 2021 He's not against other demographics having an equal voice, he doesn't say that at all or ever. And when he's talking about cancel culture, he's talking about what you're doing right now by telling him not to voice his opinion. Dave Chappelle has been expressing the same shit. — Michael J. Kospiah (@MichaelJKospiah) May 18, 2021

