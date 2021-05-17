 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Christ the Redeemer statue lights up with a message: ‘Vaccine Saves’

17 May, 2021 22:53
Vaccine activists pose in front of Rio de Janeiro's Christ the Redeemer Statue © Reuters / Pilar Olivares
Brazil’s world-famous Jesus statue in Rio de Janeiro has been lit up to project a message of vaccine evangelism, encouraging individuals from miles around to drop to their knees and worship another, more controversial savior.

The statue, which depicts Jesus Christ, arms outstretched, on the hillside of Rio, was emblazoned with the slogans “vaccine saves” and “united for vaccines.” The display was organized by the Cristo Redactor Sanctuary and the Ogilvy Brazil advertising agency.

Some believers, however, did not appreciate the message, condemning it as blasphemous.

Brazil has been one of the countries hit hardest by the virus, with over 436,000 deaths – taking the number-two spot worldwide after the United States. President Jair Bolsonaro's government has been heavily criticized for its handling of the pandemic – from downplaying the health crisis to failing to secure the needed amount of vaccines in a timely manner.

The president has defended his policies nonetheless, claiming they helped to keep the country's economy afloat. Last week, he announced that more than $1 billion would be spent on vaccine production and distribution.

Currently, around 33 million people, or some 15% of Brazil's population of 211 million, have received at least one vaccine dose.

