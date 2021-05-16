Synagogue bleachers COLLAPSE in Israeli settlement, resulting in deaths and injuries (VIDEO)

Bleachers collapsed at a Hasidic synagogue in the Israeli settlement of Givat Ze’ev, just northwest of Jerusalem, with dozens being reported as injured – some in serious condition – and two dead.

Magen David Adom, Israel’s emergency service, has reported that around 54 people were injured, with some becoming trapped under the rubble after the collapse. Of the dozens injured, five are in serious condition, and Fire and Rescue Services Commissioner Brig. Gen. Dedi Simchi has reported there are deaths at the scene, but did not specify how many, according to the Jerusalem Post. Media reports have signified at least two are dead.

Footage of the collapse has landed on social media showing the synagogue bleachers giving way from the back first, and dozens scrambling at the scene.

Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said in a statement that soldiers from the Home Front Command and medical personnel have been dispatched to the scene.

Local media have reported there were approximately 600 people inside the synagogue at the time of the collapse.

