Canada’s Covid-19 vaccine head steps down amid military investigation

Major-General Dany Fortin has stepped down from his position coordinating Canada’s vaccination program against Covid-19, amid a military investigation that is reportedly linked to an old sexual misconduct allegation.

It was announced on Friday that Fortin would step down due to an investigation into him, though the details of the investigation were not revealed. Global News then claimed to have confirmed “that the investigation is linked to a sexual misconduct allegation dating from before Fortin was a general” and that it’s being led by the Canadian Forces National Investigation Service (CFNIS).

According to the Canadian Department of National Defence, CFNIS is “a specialized unit within the Canadian Forces Military Police Group” and its members have received special training “in areas such as sexual assault investigations.”

The original Department of National Defence statement on Friday claimed Fortin had “left his assignment with the Public Health Agency of Canada, pending the results of a military investigation,” and that the department had “no further comment” on the matter.

Several sexual misconduct investigations into Canadian military officers have taken place this year, including two former chiefs of the defence staff: Army General Jonathan Vance and Navy Admiral Art McDonald.

Around 43% of the Canadian population has received at least one dose of a Covid-19 vaccine.

