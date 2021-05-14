1 dead, scores reportedly injured as tornadoes blast two Chinese cities, hitting houses & factories (VIDEOS)
One person died and 21 were injured, two seriously, after a storm system struck the Shengze area of Suzhou city in eastern China's Jiangsu province.
在苏州的大家要小心啊。 pic.twitter.com/Pkzr3Hdkjr— Shengyi Wang (@txyyss) May 14, 2021
Electricity infrastructure was damaged and several factory buildings collapsed, city fire officers told Xinhua.
江苏苏州盛泽发生龙卷风行，目前没有听说人员死亡情况。 pic.twitter.com/427jzlw5jC— Dam 大明 (@Dam9686) May 14, 2021
才看到苏州龙卷风还有闪电的视频，这也太猛了。 pic.twitter.com/sBUlSzcoju— Shengyi Wang (@txyyss) May 14, 2021
Dramatic footage purportedly captured by stunned eyewitnesses in Shengze and shared online appeared to show a huge tornado carrying miscellaneous debris through the air, and lightning cracking across the sky.
The other tornado was reported to have hit the city of Wuhan in China's central Hubei province, where six people were reported missing and 41 were treated in hospital.Also on rt.com Beijing hits back after Indian media says China sending substandard and overpriced oxygen concentrators to Delhi for Covid relief
The storm hit the Caidian District at 8:39pm local time (8:39am ET), according to Chinese media. Construction site sheds were also destroyed and a large number of trees snapped, local officials told Xinhua.
Think your friends would be interested? Share this story!