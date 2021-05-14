 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
1 dead, scores reportedly injured as tornadoes blast two Chinese cities, hitting houses & factories (VIDEOS)

14 May, 2021 19:48
FILE PHOTO: An ambulance in Wuhan, Hubei province, China on February 14, 2020 © China Daily via Reuters
Two tornadoes have ripped through central and eastern China, killing one person, injuring more than 60 people and causing significant damage in each locality, according to the state news agency Xinhua.

One person died and 21 were injured, two seriously, after a storm system struck the Shengze area of Suzhou city in eastern China's Jiangsu province.

Electricity infrastructure was damaged and several factory buildings collapsed, city fire officers told Xinhua.

Dramatic footage purportedly captured by stunned eyewitnesses in Shengze and shared online appeared to show a huge tornado carrying miscellaneous debris through the air, and lightning cracking across the sky.

The other tornado was reported to have hit the city of Wuhan in China's central Hubei province, where six people were reported missing and 41 were treated in hospital.

The storm hit the Caidian District at 8:39pm local time (8:39am ET), according to Chinese media. Construction site sheds were also destroyed and a large number of trees snapped, local officials told Xinhua.

