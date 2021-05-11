 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeWorld News

2 Brazilian states suspend giving Covid-19 vaccines to expectant mothers after death of pregnant AstraZeneca recipient

11 May, 2021 15:52
Get short URL
2 Brazilian states suspend giving Covid-19 vaccines to expectant mothers after death of pregnant AstraZeneca recipient
FILE PHOTO. © Getty Images / RossHelen
The Brazilian states of Rio de Janeiro and Sao Paulo have excluded pregnant women from their Covid-19 vaccine rollouts after the medicines regulator published new advice following the death of an expectant mother.

On Monday night, the National Health Surveillance Agency (Anvisa) recommended the immediate suspension of the use of AstraZeneca's Vaxzevria jab in pregnant women.

In a statement the regulator said its decision was the result of "adverse" reactions to vaccines, adding that people getting a Covid-19 jab should seek professional advice in situations not currently covered by the product information.

Newspaper Folha de São Paulo reported that Brazil's Ministry of Health is investigating the death of a pregnant woman in Rio de Janeiro after she received the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine.

Also on rt.com Pfizer, BioNTech launch global trials of their Covid-19 vaccine in pregnant women

Both states cited Anvisa's decision for their suspensions of vaccination for pregnant women, which are set to kick in on Tuesday as the investigation continues.

In Brazil AstraZeneca's vaccine is manufactured and distributed under a partnership with the public health institute Fiocruz.

In a statement to Reuters the drugmaker said pregnant women and breastfeeding mothers were not included in clinical trials of its jab.

According to World Health Organization advice, pregnant women can be given AstraZeneca's vaccine if the benefits outweigh the potential risks.

Think your friends would be interested? Share this story!

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2021. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies