1 person killed in shooting at Canada’s Vancouver International Airport
One person dead in shooting at Canada's Vancouver International Airport, police looking for suspects

10 May, 2021 00:44
An RCMP officer works at the scene after a shooting outside the international departures terminal at Vancouver International Airport, in Richmond, B.C., Canada, on Sunday, May 9, 2021. © Global Look Press / Darryl Dyck / Keystone Press Agency
Canadian police are looking for suspect or suspects after one person was shot dead in broad daylight outside the main terminal of the Vancouver International Airport in Richmond, British Columbia.

“A man was shot and killed this afternoon near the domestic departure terminal [of the Vancouver International Airport]. Media availability later this evening in Richmond,” the Canadian Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) tweeted on Sunday.

The statement followed reports of police and paramedics responding to a shooting incident at the airport. It was soon announced that the situation has been contained. 

The airport officials have assured that the airport was “open and safe” and that the flights were operatin. 

However, while the scene was pronounced no longer active, the shooting suspect or suspects have apparently managed to escape police, with reports saying they fired shots at officers as their vehicle sped away. 

Local media has been posting images of a burnt-out vehicle in Surrey, which they said was believed to be the suspects’ getaway car.

DETAILS TO FOLLOW

