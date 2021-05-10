One person dead in shooting at Canada’s Vancouver International Airport, police looking for suspects

Canadian police are looking for suspect or suspects after one person was shot dead in broad daylight outside the main terminal of the Vancouver International Airport in Richmond, British Columbia.

“A man was shot and killed this afternoon near the domestic departure terminal [of the Vancouver International Airport]. Media availability later this evening in Richmond,” the Canadian Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) tweeted on Sunday.

The statement followed reports of police and paramedics responding to a shooting incident at the airport. It was soon announced that the situation has been contained.

IHIT is deploying to YVR. A man was shot and killed this afternoon near the domestic departure terminal. Media availability later this evening in Richmond. Time/location TBA shortly. — IHIT (@HomicideTeam) May 10, 2021

The airport officials have assured that the airport was “open and safe” and that the flights were operatin.

UPDATE ON EVOLVING POLICE INCIDENT: We can confirm the situation has been contained at YVR. The airport is open and safe. Flights are operating. We will release more info as it becomes available. Check with your airline on the status of your flight before leaving for YVR. — Vancouver International Airport (YVR) (@yvrairport) May 9, 2021

BREAKING: No. 3 and Sea Island Way in #RichmondBC at 4:20pm after an earlier shooting at/near the airport. @NEWS1130@NEWS1130Trafficpic.twitter.com/BxLyDnC7AT — BEN WILSON (@benwilson1130) May 9, 2021

However, while the scene was pronounced no longer active, the shooting suspect or suspects have apparently managed to escape police, with reports saying they fired shots at officers as their vehicle sped away.

A shooting at Vancouver airport today. It’s becoming the Wild West even in my hometown now. Sickening. https://t.co/PFO0JUv2o4 — Sue Miller Love (@suedoeskelowna) May 10, 2021

Local media has been posting images of a burnt-out vehicle in Surrey, which they said was believed to be the suspects’ getaway car.

A suspect car allegedly involved in Vancouver Airport shooting was burned in Surrey pic.twitter.com/0JZU28khLH — Harjinder Thind (@harjindersthind) May 10, 2021

DETAILS TO FOLLOW