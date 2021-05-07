‘Fundamentally wrong’: Most Germans oppose immediate relaxation of lockdown rules for those vaccinated – poll

Germany is set to ease its harsh lockdown rules for those who have been vaccinated against Covid-19 or have recently recovered from the disease — yet it turns out most Germans are not rejoicing at the prospect, a survey found.

Four in ten Germans believe that letting vaccinated people outside during a night-time curfew and allowing them to meet others without limitations at a time when the rest of the population is bound to follow strict rules is “fundamentally wrong,” according to a recent poll commissioned by the German ARD broadcaster.



Another 28% of respondents believe that such measures should be reserved for a time when more people have the opportunity to take a shot.

Currently, only elderly people, those suffering from some preexisting conditions and people in certain professions like the police or primary school teachers can apply for a vaccine, according to the German government’s website.

People who have “a lower risk of suffering a severe… Covid-19 disease” can still apply for a shot but they generally won’t be given the opportunity until those in the “prioritized” groups receive their vaccinations.

Only about 26% of Germans consider the measures proposed by the government earlier in May “correct.” They also agree that the rule relaxation for those vaccinated should be introduced “immediately.”

The survey also found that 40% of Germans believe that current lockdown measures aimed at containing the spread of the virus are “appropriate” — up 16 percet from April, ARD notes. A third of them believe the measures go "too far,” while 26% believe they are “not enough.”

Berlin implemented tough measures in the fight against what it calls the ‘third wave’ of the epidemic in April. The measures involve a night-time curfew, severe limitations on private and public gatherings as well as restrictions on the work of the retail and services sectors.

The move was met with a public backlash as thousands took to the streets in Berlin during the debating of the rules in the Bundestag. The protest ended in clashes with police and some 150 arrests. Later, a flurry of complaints were filed with the German Constitutional Court arguing the new rules violate basic human rights. The court rejected the appeals and supported the measures.

Now, however, the rule relaxation for those vaccinated is about to come into force after the last hurdle on its way was removed on Friday. The Bundesrat – a house of the German parliament representing the federal states – greenlighted the measure after another house – the Bundestag – approved it on Thursday. The exemptions are now expected to enter into force at the weekend.



